Barclays PLC Raises Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 118.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,311 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of Euronav worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Euronav by 4.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Euronav by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 4.6% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 210,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 9,317 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $9.16 on Friday. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

