Barclays PLC Raises Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 37,623 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of LKQ worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 67,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 86,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,777 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 44,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,448,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $43.97.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

