Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $152.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $154.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.47. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

