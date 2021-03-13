Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of CoreLogic worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLGX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at $50,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in CoreLogic by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at $104,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. CoreLogic, Inc. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $90.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.09.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

