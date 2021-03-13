Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 390.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,795 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Entegris worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,494,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,914,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,510,000 after buying an additional 796,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,473,000 after buying an additional 704,157 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Entegris by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after buying an additional 681,533 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG opened at $98.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.68. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

