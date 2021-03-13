Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,299 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Covetrus worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246,585 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 79,410 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 23,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,139,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVET shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.
Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $213,017.04. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $203,353.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,066 shares of company stock worth $1,437,002. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Covetrus Company Profile
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
