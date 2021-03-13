Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.60% of Sutro Biopharma worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 70.3% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,113,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,006,000 after acquiring an additional 670,366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 410,495 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $21,741,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 391,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

STRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $903.72 million, a PE ratio of -260.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.