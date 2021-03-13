Barclays PLC Sells 10,338 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.26% of Winnebago Industries worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

NYSE WGO opened at $83.45 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

