Barclays PLC Sells 10,396 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,396 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fastly worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fastly by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 41,995 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Fastly by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

NYSE:FSLY traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.97. The company had a trading volume of 64,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,583. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -117.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $1,521,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,795 shares of company stock valued at $18,633,243. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

