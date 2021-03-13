Barclays PLC Sells 11,648 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Veracyte worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $52.48 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist initiated coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

