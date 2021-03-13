Barclays PLC Sells 13,564 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,564 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Semtech worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,714,000 after buying an additional 35,689 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,419,000 after buying an additional 462,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,956,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after buying an additional 294,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 628,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,309,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,458.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,572 shares in the company, valued at $966,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $220,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,112 shares of company stock worth $6,067,689 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

