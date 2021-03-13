Barclays PLC Sells 17,997 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,997 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of W. P. Carey worth $11,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Comerica Bank raised its position in W. P. Carey by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 143.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 145.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

WPC opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average of $68.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

