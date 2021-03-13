Barclays PLC Sells 1,994 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nordson worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 541,537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 541,537 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 531,379 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Nordson by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 83,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,196 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Nordson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,360,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.80.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDSN stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $200.97. 590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,812. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

