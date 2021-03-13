Barclays PLC Sells 3,253 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. Research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

