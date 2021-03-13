Barclays PLC Sells 33,852 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,852 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,987 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,772 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 22.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,653 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,067,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.85.

NYSE:BCE opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

