Barclays PLC Sells 66,461 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,461 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $13,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 783.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE OHI opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.33. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,470 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.