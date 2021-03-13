Barclays PLC Sells 70,786 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,786 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Huazhu Group worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,898,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Shares of HTHT opened at $54.93 on Thursday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of analysts have commented on HTHT shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

