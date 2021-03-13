Barclays PLC Sells 9,889 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of FormFactor worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 58.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 175,045 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 7.3% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 93,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in FormFactor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of FORM opened at $45.06 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.