Barclays PLC Trims Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Watts Water Technologies worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $15,447,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 202.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 79.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 39,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $2,356,379.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,109. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

NYSE:WTS opened at $122.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.35. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $131.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

