Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,142 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Fate Therapeutics worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FATE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,469,000 after purchasing an additional 466,488 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $24,562,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 86,372.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 86,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 79,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,651.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 72,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,415.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,330,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.89.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.59.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

