Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $403.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $413.86 and a 200 day moving average of $376.01. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $443.97.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

