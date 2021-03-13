Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,167 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of SL Green Realty worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLG opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.38. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $76.76.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

