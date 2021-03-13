Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Holdings Lowered by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,474 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,033,000 after purchasing an additional 376,013 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Shares of GOLD opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

