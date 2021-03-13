Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $77.24 Million Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,605,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 347,871 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 3.63% of Allegheny Technologies worth $77,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,831,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,568,000 after purchasing an additional 966,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,781,000 after buying an additional 1,031,465 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,388,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,391,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,928 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,722.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

ATI stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

