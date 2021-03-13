Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,988 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 48,186 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $20,394,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -144.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

