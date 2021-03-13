Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 115,539 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115,539 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.11% of HollyFrontier worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 551.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,398 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,190 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,802 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,568,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFC opened at $41.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. Equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

