Base Protocol (BASE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.75 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Base Protocol has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $96,356.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00002952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.64 or 0.00462290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00062961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00051595 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00070149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00085465 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.84 or 0.00521110 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,268,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,555,117 tokens. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

