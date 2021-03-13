Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BAYRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.05.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

