BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Update

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BESIY remained flat at $$75.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.60. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $79.30.

A number of research firms have commented on BESIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

