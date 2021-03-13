Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,768,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,055 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.55% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $71,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

BECN traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,160. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $53.27.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $517,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,485,368.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,440. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.