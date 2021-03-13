Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $385,789.17 and $203,920.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 57% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 258,228,565 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

