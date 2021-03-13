BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the February 11th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $4.27 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $334.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 190,199.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

BLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,522,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in BELLUS Health by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in BELLUS Health by 300.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $5,635,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in BELLUS Health by 67.6% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.