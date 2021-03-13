Benz (BENZ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,910.00

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Benz has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Benz has a total market capitalization of $1,621.39 and approximately $2,910.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.34 or 0.00466280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00063056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00069423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00080091 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.01 or 0.00534172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling Benz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

