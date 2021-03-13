Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Update

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the February 11th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BSPK remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,250. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06. Bespoke Extracts has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

In other news, CEO Danil Pollack acquired 5,000,000 shares of Bespoke Extracts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms; and markets CBD extracts in capsule form, topicals, and gummies. Bespoke Extracts, Inc market its products as dietary supplements through its direct-to-consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com.

