BetProtocol Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00050411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.34 or 0.00680601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00066727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00025425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BEPRO is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.