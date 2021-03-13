Bintex Futures Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.91 Million (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $91,584.14 and $1.91 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.96 or 0.00459858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00061840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00051154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00068428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00083211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.49 or 0.00513098 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012056 BTC.

Bintex Futures Token Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

