BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 371,900 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the February 11th total of 853,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other BioHiTech Global news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of BioHiTech Global by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioHiTech Global by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

BHTG opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70. BioHiTech Global has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

