BitBall Tops 24-Hour Volume of $629,951.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, BitBall has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $629,951.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

