Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.64 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for $16.86 or 0.00028027 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $313.13 million and $4.64 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,156.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $596.30 or 0.00991254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.10 or 0.00369206 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000802 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002498 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

