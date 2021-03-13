Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $1.18 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Bitcoin Diamond token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $219.19 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00015801 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

