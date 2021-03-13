Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Hits $614.59 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $35.09 or 0.00058641 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $614.59 million and approximately $89.97 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.14 or 0.00257581 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00088005 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

