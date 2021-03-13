Bitcoin Incognito Reaches Market Cap of $98,720.42 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $98,720.42 and $515.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

