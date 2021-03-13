Bitzeny Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $156.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $92,426.30 and approximately $156.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.89 or 0.00370798 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003401 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003599 BTC.
- Bytom (BTM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000596 BTC.
Bitzeny Profile
Buying and Selling Bitzeny
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.