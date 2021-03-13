Bitzeny Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $156.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $92,426.30 and approximately $156.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.89 or 0.00370798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000161 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

