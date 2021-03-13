Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Black Knight worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 3,768.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,277 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 293.7% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,518 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $41,547,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Black Knight by 11.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,030,000 after acquiring an additional 422,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 508.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.24.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.