BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the February 11th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EGF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. 12,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,081. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $13.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 179,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 55,871 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

