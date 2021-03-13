BlackRock Inc. Acquires 101,035 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.19% of Lemonade worth $82,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,072,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $82,197,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,966.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,217,893 shares of company stock worth $183,224,985.

LMND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.43.

LMND stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.31.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

