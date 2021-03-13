BlackRock Inc. Acquires 109,703 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.62% of Columbus McKinnon worth $70,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 527,761 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1,412.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 170,376 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 25.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 558,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 112,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $53.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

