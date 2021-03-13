BlackRock Inc. Acquires 133,435 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 133,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.48% of Customers Bancorp worth $83,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,232 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 77.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 28,435 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CUBI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In related news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,803 shares of company stock worth $953,354. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $31.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a market cap of $986.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.