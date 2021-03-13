BlackRock Inc. Acquires 135,011 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,011 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.46% of SiTime worth $84,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,494 shares in the company, valued at $11,824,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $34,911.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,113.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,521 shares of company stock worth $3,304,124. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

SITM stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.14. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

