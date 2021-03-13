BlackRock Inc. Acquires 147,312 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.06% of American Vanguard worth $66,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the third quarter worth $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVD opened at $22.35 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $676.94 million, a PE ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

